Ajman: Thumbay Hospital Ajman (THA) is now offering cost-effective hospital quarantine packages for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms who are eligible for home isolation, but may need stay under medical observation and for lack of proper arrangements at home for quarantine.
“(Some) patients who are recommended home isolation need a sense of security. It calms them down if they are under clinical supervision,” said Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president, Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group, which has launched hospital care packages starting at Dh650 per day for seven-day package and Dh700 per day for a ten-day package.
“We offered the services to a few patients and received positive feedback. Patients were regularly visited by doctors and nurses and paramedics were available to ensure constant monitoring,” he added.
Curbing spread of infection
A THA care package includes doctor consultation, medical support, X-ray, oral medicines and meals. The move aims to curb the spread of infection and help patients who may develop serious manifestations of the infection by providing them with timely, expert medical care.
Dr Mohammad Faisal Parvez, chief operating officer of Thumbay Hospital, said: “Strengthening immune system through multiple approaches — healthy diet, monitoring vitals and avoiding mental exhaustion — is the most effective strategy to fight the infection. We cater to both young and old, with meals provided according to the dietitian’s recommendations.