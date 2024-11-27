“Although Mediclinic has always focused heavily on the health and wellness of women, the launch of Mediclinic Woman aims to make women much more aware of the array of services on offer to them at Mediclinic, and more empowered about how, where and when they can benefit from our huge depth of knowledge and expertise,” says Hein van Eck, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East. “Women have unique health requirements and we want to ensure that the way we treat them is tailored to the personal circumstances of each and every patient.”