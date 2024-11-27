Mediclinic Middle East, one of the UAE’s leading private healthcare providers and Official Wellbeing Partner of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai, has launched Mediclinic Woman, a new programme that focuses on the health of women, from prevention to longevity, and at all touchpoints of a woman’s life. From adolescence, through child-bearing years, middle age, menopause and beyond, Mediclinic Woman is designed to ensure that women, whatever their healthcare requirement, have seamless and coordinated access to the services they need, when they need them.
“Although Mediclinic has always focused heavily on the health and wellness of women, the launch of Mediclinic Woman aims to make women much more aware of the array of services on offer to them at Mediclinic, and more empowered about how, where and when they can benefit from our huge depth of knowledge and expertise,” says Hein van Eck, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East. “Women have unique health requirements and we want to ensure that the way we treat them is tailored to the personal circumstances of each and every patient.”
Mediclinic offers an integrated care pathway for women across the continuum of care, focusing on preventive screening services, maternity and fertility, general and specialist gynaecology including the treatment of female cancer at its specialised Comprehensive Cancer Centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, women’s health physiotherapy, aesthetics and wellness, and management of menopause.
Whatever their clinical need, Mediclinic provides the highest international standards of care for women. Its teams of experts are specialists in all areas of women’s health and whether having a baby or requiring complex care for a disease or condition, its female clients can be assured that they will receive the very best in collaborative, multidisciplinary care.
For more details on Mediclinic Woman, visit Mediclinic.ae