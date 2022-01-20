Dubai: Two major health care industry events, Arab Health and Medlab Middle East return to Dubai next week under the patronage of Dubai Health Authority and the Ministry of Health and Prevention

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January, 24- 27 from 10am onwards, the events will provide a platform for the global health care industry to meet and discuss the latest technologies and medical discoveries.

Strict COVID-19 protocols at the event

The largest health care industry events in the region will observe the highest hygiene and safety levels, following strict COVID-19 protocols. The enhanced measures include 35 guidelines covering all aspects of cleaning and hygiene, social distancing measures, and the use of PPE, screening, and a track and trace in conjunction with local authorities.

Solenne Singer, Group Director for Informa Markets, organisers of the events said: “Arab Health and Medlab Middle East will once again reiterate the importance of the health care and laboratory industries as we continue to address the challenges posed by COVID-19 and provide a platform for developing solutions to overcome the pandemic. We have witnessed a clear uptick in demand from both buyers and exhibitors eager to meet in-person, to see first-hand the latest technology and innovation on the market, while also hearing from industry professionals from around the world on the latest trends and insights. This year, both events will be integral to ongoing global recovery, and we look forward to welcoming the industry to Dubai.”

Major themes

More 60,000 attendees are expected across the four days of both shows, with almost 4,000 exhibitors from the health care and laboratory industries have confirmed their attendance. More than 60 countries will be represented at the event which will have over 20 dedicated country pavilions, making the two events an authentic global health care showcase.

Transformation zone

Underscoring the focus on technology, Arab Health 2022 will feature the new Healthcare Transformation Zone which will explore the latest tech advancements from global innovators and disrupters. The popular start-up competition, Innov8 Talks returns and will feature 24 companies showcasing unique and innovative solutions Rounding out the Transformation Zone will be the launch of the Product Showcase segment, where a range of companies will be showcasing ground-breaking innovations shaping the future of the health care and laboratory industries.

The innovation theme will continue through returning exhibitors, including Siemens, Canon, Masimo, Drager, GE Healthcare, Philips, Abbott, Roche, and Seegene.

Future Health summit