Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has added three new centres to the list of COVID-19 screening centres for the Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Screening (rt PCR) tests.
More than 200 screening centres (governmental and private) are available throughout the emirate to conduct COVID-19 screening now.
The new DHA COVID-19 drive-thru screening centres in collaboration with Unilabs are at Al Mankhool, Nad Al Sheba and Nad Al Hammar. Each centre has a capacity of conducting 1,500 examinations per day. The centres are open round-the-clock, seven days a week. People can use the drive-thru option at these centres.
Book your appointment
The Al Lusialy COVID-19 screening hall is on appointment basis only and community members can use the DHA app to book their appointments. The timings are 8am-4pm from Monday to Friday.
Customers can call DHA on 800 342 for further information.