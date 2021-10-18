Dr Farhad Janahi who leads the team to successfully conducted the first robotic kidney surgery in Dubai Image Credit: DMO

Dubai: Two male patients have successfully undergone the UAE’s first robotic kidney surgery in Dubai.

Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Mediclinic Middle East have carried out the surgery at the Mediclinic City Hospital.

The complex surgery done using state-of-the-art medical technology demonstrates Dubai’s rapid advancements and innovative capabilities in the healthcare sector as well as the potential the city holds as a global medical tourism destination.

Donors

The patients benefiting from the surgeries were a 42-year-old Dubai resident who was a dialysis patient suffering from end-stage renal disease prior to surgery, whose younger Dubai-based brother donated his kidney for the operation, and a 32-year-old former flight attendant whose first cousin donated his kidney

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority said the surgeries add to the UAE’s and Dubai’s impressive records and achievements in the healthcare sector, which is now witnessing tremendous development in its policies, protocols, and medical care systems across all specialities.

Medical talent

“The healthcare sector in the UAE and Dubai is at par with the most advanced in the world, with the availability of a large pool of medical talent and skilled human resources, the latest technologies and smart solutions. Guided by the leadership’s vision and future plans and comprehensive development programmes, the country continues to raise its competitive capabilities in this vital sector,” he further said.

Al Ketbi congratulated the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Mediclinic Middle East, and the medical team that performed the two operations, saying this an important milestone that will enhance medical tourism in the country.

How it was done

The Robotic Living Donor Nephrectomy surgeries, each lasting around three hours, were carried out using the latest da Vinci Surgical System that has small robotic arms that imitate natural dexterity. The robotic arm was controlled by a team of surgeons from a console which enabled the removal of the donor kidney through small incisions, explained Dr. Farhad Janahi, Assistant Professor of Surgery, MBRU, Consultant Urologist & Transplant Surgeon and part of the Mediclinic City Hospital Transplant Team.

“Kidneys are at the back of the abdominal cavity behind the bowel in the retroperitoneum — a small space which is difficult to access,” explained Dr. Janahi.

Precise action

“The robotic arm’s instrumentation offers a greater range of motion than the human wrist with efficient and precise action. This is incredibly useful for such deep anatomical areas. The advantage of this approach lies in its safety as the smaller incisions, combined with greater precision, help reduce pain and scarring and potential injury to the bowel, which ultimately leads to rapid recovery, less hospitalisation, and a faster return to normal life.”

Thrilled

Dr Amer Sharif, Vice Chancellor, MBRU, said, the University is thrilled to be part of this medical milestone. “Our mission at MBRU is to advance health in the UAE and beyond through pioneering innovative practices. These breakthrough procedures are the result of an integrated academic health system; they are made possible through such collaborations with our clinical partners.

“Most importantly, we are glad to have played a part in giving these young men a new lease of life and wish them well in all their future endeavours. These surgeries, which greatly alleviate their suffering and improve their lives, are aligned with our vision to be a global hub that serves humanity. We, at MBRU, would like to thank the donors and medical and healthcare teams, and everyone who contributed to making this possible.

Ramadan campaign

“We specially would like to thank our partners in the Ramadan campaign, Your Donation Saves Lives, Emarat Al Youm and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department. Their collaborative initiative and drive to improve patients’ lives as well as the wider society’s support made such treatments possible.”