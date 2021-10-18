1 of 8
Ireland's captain Andrew Balbirnie and Netherlands captian Pieter Seelaar at the toss during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat.
Image Credit: ANI
2 of 8
Seelaar plays a shot. He scored 21 runs from 29 balls as the Netherlands struggled to get going after losing opener Ben Cooper for a duck.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 8
Netherland's van Beek plays a shot. He got 11 from 12 balls before being run out.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 8
Ireland's Curtis Campher celebrates after taking the wicket of Netherland's Scott Edwards. He took a remarkable four wickets in four balls and reduced the Netherlands from 51-2 to 51-6 in the 10th over before they were bowled out for 106 off their 20 overs.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 8
Ireland's Paul Stirling plays a shot. He scored an unbeaten 30 from 39 balls as Ireland raced to the target with ease.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 8
Netherland's players celebrate the dismissal of Ireland's Balbirnie.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 8
Stirling is greeted by Netherland's players after Ireland won by seven-wickets.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 8
Ireland move top of Group A, with the first two teams in each group qualifying for the Super 12 stage.
Image Credit: ANI