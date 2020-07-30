Smart tips for Eid festivities

1. Practise portion control: Avoid big portions of red meat. Include not more than 100g of meat per serving with a maximum of 200g between two meals.

2. Mix meat with other dense carbohydrates: Instead of cooking in excess amounts of ghee or fat, try to slow cook the meat with plenty of root vegetables such as onions, garlic, potatoes, ginger, turnips, and carrots. Root vegetables slow cook beautifully with meat, making it nutritiously rich in antioxidants that can protect your cells against the oxidative damage and eases the digestion with the fibre in the vegetables and slow cooking helps digest the meat easily.

3. Opt for healthy cooking methods: Instead of deep-frying foods like samosas stuffed with meat, pop them in the air fryer or oven to not only consume fewer calories but also is easier on the digestion preventing acid reflux and bloating.

4. Go easy on desserts: Avoid deep-fried and sugar syrup-laden sweets. Sugar is the unhealthiest high-risk cause of oxidative stress in our bodies. Instead opt for simple sweets made with dates, mix nuts and seeds.

5. Practise intermittent fasting: If possible, prepare your body a couple of days in advance to follow an intermittent fasting plan with drinking plenty of fluids such as water with lemon, ginger and mint, herbal teas during the fasting period of 14 to 16 hours.

6. Be mindful of hydration: Having plenty of fluids is important to maintain a good electrolyte balance. Hydration should not be compromised during the summer months. This will aid digestion.

7. Opt for early dinner: During the eating window, eat an early dinner by 6 or 7pm to improve digestion, include plenty of vegetables and fruits for all the extra fibre and antioxidants.

8. Enhance your insulin absorption and blood glucose metabolism: On the morning of Eid start with a bowl of oatmeal and fruits for the beta glucan soluble fibre that not only keeps insulin in balance, improve digestion but will keep you fuller longer.

9. Include a good workout: Holidays must not be equated with sloth. When you consume higher amount of calories, make sure you also go for a high-calorie burn. Do a combination of exercises — jog, walk, do Pilates, weights — make sure you at least have a high intensity of work out if you are overindulging during Eid.

Source: Mitun Sarkar