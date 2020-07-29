Dubai: Eid Al Adha this year is unlike any other, with celebrations dampened by the global pandemic and resultant precautions. Public and private sector employees get a long weekend, starting July 30 with work resuming on August 3. Eid prayers should be performed at home, UAE authorities reiterated on Wednesday. There are also strict rules and penalties attached to family visits, gatherings etc.
Here are the Eid Al Adha prayer timings across the UAE. For updated prayer timings daily, use Gulf News' dedicated page.
Abu Dhabi: 06.07am
Dubai: 06.03am
Sharjah: 06.06am
Ras Al Khaimah: 06.03am
Fujairah: 06.02am
Umm Al Quwain: 06.05am
Ajman: 06.05am