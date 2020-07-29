1 of 24
KICK-OFF THE WEEKEND WITH A FREE POOL DAY: Drift Beach, the pool and beach club at the One & Only Royal Mirage, has launched a new deal that’s a perfect way to start your long weekend. Drift’s new ‘Chic Wednesdays’ event, offers guests free pool and beach access when they go for breakfast at Drift Restaurant from 9am until 12pm. Drift Restaurant recently expanded its opening hours and started serving a breakfast menu in late May. Some of their dishes include omelette egg with mushroom, tomatoes and sourdough toast, acai bowls, avocado on toast and much more. Where: One & Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina Cost: Approximately Dh120 for two When: Every Wednesday from 9am onwards
ENJOY THREE DAYS OF BRUNCHING AT DISTILLERY GASTROPUB: Distillery Gastropub is hosting three-days of brunches on Friday, July 31 until Sunday, August 2. Diners can enjoy three-hours of hearty, food and beverage, all served to the table in a laid-back, casual setting, paired with the sounds of rock classics and hits of today. The menu includes wagyu beef tartare, popcorn prawns with kimchi slaw, hickory BBQ or spicy buffalo wings, beef brisket fries with peppercorn gravy, juicy burgers and hotdogs, chilli con Carne, fish & chips, chicken Parmesan, and mushroom risotto. Where: Souk Al Manzil Cost: Fridays Dh149 with soft drinks, Dh279 with house beverages, Saturday and Sunday Dh149 with soft drinks, and Dh229 with house beverages When: Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2 from 1pm to 4pm
Image Credit: Supplied
FAMILY LUNCH AT MEZZA HOUSE: Mezza House in Downtown Dubai is offering a special Eid menu and will be featuring live entertainment. The set menu is priced at Dh99 for couples and Dh199 for a family of five- all-inclusive of soft drinks and live entertainment. Children aged 12 and younger get a complimentary Mezza House Pizza! Where: Downtown, Dubai Cost: Dh99 for 2, Dh199 for five When: Offer is available on Friday and Saturday from 12pmto 11pm
A BIG EID BREAKFAST AT ZAROOB: Serving classic Levantine street food in a vibrant setting, Zaroob’s menu features an extensive line up of reasonably priced food. Start your day with their traditional Arabic breakfast priced at Dh39. Their special Eid packages will be available for lunch and dinner at just Dh23 per person. To keep the kids busy and entertained, a face-painter will be present to give them a makeover of their choice. Where: Zaroob – Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Marina Cost: Dh23 for a special Eid menu When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 11pm
FULLY REDEEMABLE POOL DAY: The Mosaic Pool and Bar at Kempinski has some great deals this summer. Entry is priced at Dh250, but is fully redeemable on food and beverages. Other beverage deals apply as well, such as three selected hops in a chilled ice bucket, for Dhs100. There’s also free access for the first 40 ladies to visit the pool, every weekday. The Mosaic Chill Pool Bar, is open daily from 8am to 7.30pm.
SECRET PALAZZO VERSACE BRUNCH: Secret Parties is introducing The Secret Palazzo Versace Brunch at Vanitas at The Palazzo Versace launching this Friday. This brunch promises to break the mould of the traditional brunch. There will be an opera singer and an electric violinist, playing everything from classical opera favourites, to modern party tunes, as well as four courses of Italian cuisine with dishes that include Seafood Arancini, Tagliata Di Manzo (Roasted Beef Tenderloin), Branzino (Pan Seared Seabass Fillet) all brought to the table and shared family-style. There’s also a beef carpaccio station with black truffle. Where: The Palazzo Versace Dubai Cost: Dh345 including soft drinks, Dh445 including house beverages, Dh545 including sparkling, Dh699 including Bubbles When: Friday from 1pm to 4pm
CELEBRATE EID WITH A FUNKY BOX OF SUGARGRAM: Sugargram has introduced a limited-edition Eid sleeve with a box of assorted bite-size cupcakes to help you celebrate the occasion. Sugargram will be launching an exclusive Eid Mu-Baa-Rak sleeve right in time for the celebrations. Flavours include Fudge Judy the triple chocolate taste sensation. Oreona Grande and Jelly Jennifer just to name a few? The Sugargram Eid boxes and sleeves are priced at Dh125 for 25 bite-size cupcakes and the box is filled with an assortment of flavours. Order online through ChatFood or Deliveroo.
CELEBRATE EID IN A HEALTHY WAY: Flow at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, is celebrating Eid by rolling out a special, limited edition Middle Eastern-inspired menu. Available until August 1, the menu includes signature favourites like the Flow Shakshuka, Moroccan Lamb Wrap, Turkish Grilled Chicken Salad, Middle Eastern Spiced Lentil Salad, and Chicken Biryani, among a range of other creations. Where: Jumeirah Emirates Towers Boulevard Cost: A la Carte When: Available until August 1
KILLER DISCOUNTS AT DUBAI OUTLET MALL: Dubai Outlet Mall, a destination for bargain shopping invites shoppers to shop from their favourite brands with bigger discounts, extended hours and chances to win prizes. Shoppers can enjoy Eid shopping with bargains upto 90 per cent discount, buy-one-get-one and more value offer from top brands. All shoppers can participate in a raffle draw and win prizes up to Dh200,000. Where: Dubai Al Ain Road When: July 29 to August 2 from 10am to 12am
TRY OUT AN ARTBOX STAYCATION: In celebration of Eid and in line with the current global climate, ‘We Love Art’ launches the Staycation Artbox, perfect for two people to enjoy a creative and relaxing Eid weekend filled with colour. By introducing this exclusive art kit, they created a fun activity for people to enjoy in the comfort and safety of their homes. The handcrafted Staycation Artbox is equipped with three high-quality brushes, seven colours of paint, a detailed step-by-step booklet, and two pre-sketched canvasses. The staycation theme shines through the 2 featured paintings, Monet’s Cliffs and Sailboats at Pourville, and Afremov’s Balloon Festival. Where: Delivered to your home
An evening brunch at Social Company Head down to the newest brunch on the block at the hip dine, drink and chill venue Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah. Tuck into signature dishes including mushroom risotto, slow-roasted chicken and grilled salmon, all against a backdrop of live acoustic music, setting the tone for the weekend. Where: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens Cost: Dh259 per person including house beverages When: Thursdays from 7.30pm to 10:30pm
TAKE A TASTE TOUR AROUND THE WORLD THIS EID: Ten restaurants in Dubai have come together to create personalized platters to represent their respective cuisines from around the world on Deliveroo. The platters start from Dh81 and cater to all whether customers are craving the thrill of a Euro trip from Go Pasta! and Go! Greek, are on the hunt for a Pan Asian Adventure with some authentic Chinese from Fat Rabbit, or feel like packing up for an Island Getaway with Cali-Poke. The limited edition platters are only available from Thursday July 30 to Thursday August 6 from Deliveroo’s Edition sites. Take it a notch further and make a complete multi-cuisine evening out of it by ordering from different countries over a night in with friends or family.
ENJOY AN ICE CREAM EID TREAT: Mazmi Café, a hidden gem in the heart of Dubai Souq, is welcoming the summer with the launch of their new Gelato offerings. The Italian café aims to create a perfect blend of adapting Emirati traditions with Italian culinary heritage by launching special local favourite flavours such as Karak, Saffron and Rose. Try them out this weekend Where: Dubai Souq, Deira Cost: Dh150 for 1kg of gelato
SPECIAL EID DINING DEAL at BISTRO DES ARTS: Find your perfect French Fromage at Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina’s casual brasserie, newly launched Saturday Frenchy offer. Treat yourself to the master planche – a grazing board for two people, complete with a selection of charcuterie, cheese and bottle of grape to share, for Dh199. You can also add additional small plates from their selection of starters on their daily-changing menu. Where: Dubai Promenade, Dubai Marina Price: Dh199 When: Every Saturday from 3pm to 10pm
TAKE PART IN AN ONLINE YOGA EID RETREAT: During this Eid-Al-Adha, get together with your family and friends with Bodysm’s online Eid retreat. You’ll have the opportunity to get together with your family and friends while indulging in activities for your Body, Soul and Mind. The special Eid retreat includes Family Yoga, a Vision Board guidance and Chair Yoga. Where: At home Cost: Dh299 per person for the 3-day retreat When: Friday to Sunday
Image Credit: Getty Images
X-LINE EID OFFER: XLine Dubai Marina, the world’s longest urban zipline is allowing residents and visitors to soar through summer. At 1km long, the XLine Dubai Marina gives adventure-seekers a chance to experience on the world’s longest urban zipline. During summer, solo flyers can take the leap from Dh399 per person (regular rates at Dh650), while pairs can fly together on the XLine’s two ziplines for Dh699 per pair (regular rates at Dh1,200). The High Five special is a private session for a party of 5 and for Dh1,398, available during the month of July and August only. A great way to celebrate Eid with friends or family. Where: Dubai Marina Mall Cost: Dh399 for one, Dh699 for two, Dh1,398 for five When: Available until end of August
TRY OUT A SPECIAL BUDGET BRUNCH: London Dairy Café celebrates Eid Al Adha with a classic Dubai brunch. The Big Family Eid Brunch will be offered exclusively on July 31 from 11am to 5pm for Dh100 per person. Tuck into a family-friendly brunch and enjoy homemade selections like freshly baked croissants and muffins with butter and jam, as well as unlimited cups of premium tea or coffee to pair. There’s also the main course to choose from including Eggs Benedict, French Toast, Avocado Toast, Pizzas and Pasta Where: La Mer, DIFC, Aspin and Business Central Tower Cost: Dh100 per person When: Friday until Sunday from 11am to 5pm
GO FOR SOME ADVENTURE THIS WEEKEND TEPfactor Dubai, an adventure experience, offers a challenging, competitive and memorable bonding opportunity for families, couples, friends and groups. With 21 airconditioned themed caves, TEPfactor Dubai will test the patience, skill, fitness, and logic of teams ranging from two to six contestants. For Eid, UAE residents can enjoy aBuy 2, Get 1 free offer for minimum two-hour game time. Where: JBR Cost: four players at Dh559, five players at Dh599 and six players for Dh659 When: Thursday to Saturday from 12pm to 12am, Sunday to Wednesday from 4pm to 10pm
A THREE-COURSE MEAL FOR UNDER DH100: All summer long, The Noodle House, is dishing up a three-course dining package including a starter, main course and dessert, along with a soft drink for Dh99. Diners can take their pick for all three-courses from the entire a la carte menu with starters including dishes such as Chicken Satay, Pan-fried Tofu or Duck Pot Stickers, and mains including crowd-pleasers like the Pad Thai, Curry Laksa and Black Pepper Beef.The three-course dining package is also available across all delivery platforms. The Noodle House is offering 40 per cent discount on orders placed directly via their website. Where: All locations Cost: Dh99 for three courses and a soft drink When: Available all summer long
A LEBANESE BRUNCH AT HOME: For those who want to stay home for t Eid Al Adha, Al Nafoorah is offering traditional Arabic classics packaged as delivery sharing kits. Curated by Al Nafoorah’s Head Chef Ali Fouad, the sharing kits include options of mezze, both hot and cold, a main course and dessert. You also have the option for dining in The Lebanese restaurant is serving up a family brunch throughout the weekend. Where: Jumeirah Emirates Towers Cost: Delivery Dh265 for two, Dh495 for four, Dh665 for six and dining in Dh149 per person and unlimited food and soft beverages. When: Friday and Saturday
TRY THE NEWEST DESSERT ON THE BLOCK: If you've got a sweet tooth, then head over to Tresleches.DXB a new dessert destination to satisfy endless cravings. Having just launched only a few days ago, the boutique dessert parlour serves up, Tres Leches in a jar. Tres Leches or the cake of three milks originated in Mexico and is a light and airy sponge cake drenched in Milk. Where
A SALON PACKAGE FOR LESS: Pamper yourself with a range of beauty treatments and makeover packages at the Red Lounge. With over a list of 20 services, a customised beauty regimen is possible on every visit. Details: Buy any five services for Dh210, eight services for Dh240, 10 services for Dh265, including an additional offer of 1 item free
Image Credit: Pexels
MAJOR SHOPPING TRIP IN ABU DHABI: Shoppers across the UAE will be adding Abu Dhabi in their Eid Al Adha fashion diaries after the capital announced more details of the exclusive collections and limited-edition products which are only available in select Abu Dhabi malls and stores until August 5. The shopping celebration, which includes exclusive products from dozens of leading international brands, is part of ‘Unbox Amazing’, the Retail Abu Dhabi summer season campaign running until August 31 across 3,500 stores and more than 20 participating malls across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
