Aqib Mughal (R) and Yasir Iqbal (L), who run a website that sells goats through online to customers, inspect a goat at a farm in Pakistan's port city of Karachi.
Image Credit: AFP
A general view of a cattle market in Rawalpindi. Usually packed animal markets for the Eid Al Adha festival across the densely populated South Asia region, home to some 600 million Muslims, are now often deserted due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forcing breeders to turn to websites, apps and social media to showcase their animals.
Image Credit: AP
Customers arrive to buy cows at a cattle market in Rawalpindi.
Image Credit: AFP
Customers wearing face masks take a selfie next to cows at a cattle market.
Image Credit: AFP
Muhammad Naeem, who runs a website that sells goats through online to customers, uploads a picture of goat on his website at a farm in Islamabad.
Image Credit: AFP
Aqib Mughal, who runs a website that sells goats through online to customers, brings a goat.
Image Credit: AFP
A vendor uses a mobile phone for live streaming on social networks to sell cattle online.
Image Credit: AFP
Yasir Iqbal, who runs a website that sells goats through online to customers, checks the teeth of a goat.
Image Credit: AFP
Livestock vendors wait for customers to sell goats and sheep.
Image Credit: AFP
Aqib Mughal, who runs a website that sells goats through online to customers, uploads a picture of goat on his website.
Image Credit: AFP
A livestock vendor takes photographs of cattle with a mobile phone to display on a website for online customers.
Image Credit: AFP
Muhammad Naeem, who runs a website that sells goats through online to customers, uploads a picture of goats on his website.
Image Credit: AFP