Dubai: As the country gets ready for Eid Al Adha celebrations, UAE hypermarket chain LuLu is all geared up with various promotions on cooking essentials and gifting selection that are commonly consumed during the long weekend of feasting.
All stores are well-stocked and apart from grocery products, LuLu has also launched its “Half Pay Back” offer on garments and lifestyle products, alongside its biggest promotion dubbed “Let’s Connect” on smartphones and accessories.
V. Nandakumar, Director of Marketing and Communications of LuLu Group, said: “We have seen a rising demand on shopping for grocery products and gadget upgrades, especially during the festive season and since the lockdown restrictions have eased.”
“This is why we have promoted major price discounts on almost all our product categories available from supermarket to department store,” he added.
Eid offers are available across all LuLu stores and online.