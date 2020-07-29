Rashid Hospital in Dubai. The emergency department at all health ministry hospitals, as well as five health centers will be working round the clock. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have announced the revised timings for all their centres during the Eid Al Adha vacations which begin on Thursday, July 30 and continue until August 2.

These include working hours for all Mohap and DHA hospitals, medical fitness centres, specialised centers, COVID19-testing facilities and primary health care centres.

Ministry of Health and Prevention

The health ministry runs 28 primary health care centres and its affiliated facilities.

The emergency department at all health ministry hospitals, as well as five health centers will be working round the clock, including Wasit and Al Madam health care centres in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Manie Health centres in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Khalibiya health centre in Fujairah, while Abu Musa health centre will be operating with the on-call system throughout the day.

The remaining 11 health centres will be working on split shifts from 9am to 1pm and from 5pm to 9pm, except for the morning shift on the first day of Eid holiday. These centres are as follows; Family Health Promotion centre and Al Dhaid health centre, Sharjah, Al Hamidiya and Musheiref health centres, Ajman, Al Khazzan, Falaj Al Mualla, and Al Salamah health centres, Umm Al Quwain, Al Mairid and Al Jazirah Al Hamra health centers, Ras Al Khaimah, Murshid and Qidfaa health centers in Fujairah.

Muzairea health centre in Ajman and Al Raffa health centre in Umm Al Quwain will be open only in the morning shift on the Day of Arafat, while the working hours of the other health centres are distributed in different periods.

Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Undersecretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, said: “Everything is all set to receive patients and to meet the demands the Northern Emirates population during Eid Al Adha holidays, thanks to the availability of the medical staff, medications, and supplies and equipment. This comes as part of the health ministry’s commitment to sustaining efficient and quality health care services, with Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.”

Al Rand commended the tremendous efforts made by the front line of defence from the medical and nursing staff who spend Eid in the field, as part of their national duty and their dedication to safeguarding health and safety of everyone.

Dubai Health Authority

The DHA administration will remain closed during the Eid Al Adha break and will resume work on Monday, August 3.

DHA Hospitals

All specialised clinics will remain closed during the holidays at Latifa, Rashid and Dubai Hospitals, while emergency departments will continue operating 24/7.

Everything is all set to receive patients and to meet the demands the Northern Emirates population during Eid Al Adha holidays, thanks to the availability of the medical staff, medications, and supplies and equipment. This comes as part of the health ministry’s commitment to sustaining efficient and quality health care services, with Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.” - Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Undersecretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics

The family medicine clinic at Hatta Hospital will be open from 8am — 1pm and 4pm to 8.30pm during the break, while the emergency department will continue operating 24/7.

Medical Fitness Centres

All medical fitness centres will be closed during the Eid Al Adha holiday except for Al Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre, which will be open to customers on Thursday, July 30,2020 from 8am — 1pm.

Primary Health care Centres

All primary health care centres will close during the break except for Nad Al Hamar Health Centre and Al Barsha Health centre, which will be open 24/7.

Specialised Centres

The Thalassemia Centre, Dubai Genetics Centre, Dubai Fertility Centre, Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre and the Dubai Complementary Medicine Centre will close during the Eid Al Adha Holiday.

The Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre and will be open for processing cord blood units.

The Dubai Blood Donation Centre will be open on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 7.30am — 6.30pm.

Coronavirus Testing facilities

The Dubai Municipality Clinic for COVID-19 evaluation and testing will only close on the first day of Eid and will resume work on the second day of Eid from 8:00am to 9.30pm.

Al Nasr Club and Shabab Al Ahli Drive-Through coronavirus testing centres will be closed during the Eid holidays.