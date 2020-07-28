RTA has announced revised timing for public transport in Dubai during Eid Al Adha holidays. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: All public parking areas in Dubai, except for multi-level parking terminals, will be free during the Eid Al Adha holiday from Thursday (July 30) up to Sunday (August 2).

Parking tariff will be reactivated on Monday (August 3), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

The RTA has also announced revised timings of its services including customer happiness centres, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport, and centres of service providers (technical testing of vehicles).

Service provider and customer centres will be closed from July 30 to August 2 and resume services on August 3, 2020. Smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al-Barsha, Al-Manara, Al-Kafaf, Al-Tawar, and RTA Head Office, however, will continue operation 24/7 hours as usual.

Metro and Tram timings

Metro stations on the Red Line will operate as follows: On Thursday, from 5am to 1am (the following day); on Friday, from 10am to 1am (the following day); and on Saturday and Monday, from 5am till midnight.

Metro Stations on the Green line will operate as follows: On Thursday, from 5.30am to 1am (the following day), on Friday from 10am to 1am (the following day), and Saturday-Monday from 5:30 am till midnight.

Tram Stations will operate as follows: On Thursday from 6am to 1am (the following day), on Friday, from 9am to 1am (the following day), and on Saturday and Monday, from 6am to 1am (the following day).

Bus timings

Dubai Bus will operate as follows: Main Stations (including Gold Souq) will operate from 4:25 am to 00:29 am (past midnight). Al-Ghubaiba Station from 04:13 am to 00:57 am (past midnight). Sub-stations (including Satwa) will start from 04:45 am to 11:00 pm except for Route C01, which will be operating around-the-clock from Satwa. Al-Qusais Station from 04:31 am to 00:08 am (past midnight). Al Quoz Industrial Station from 05:05 am to 11:35 pm, and Jebel Ali Station from 04:58 am to 11:30 pm.

Metro Link Bus Service at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in service from 05:00 am to 01:10 am (of the following day). The timing of all Metro Link service is synchronised with the Metro timetables.

Inter-city bus stations and coaches will be operating as follows: Subsidiary stations, such as Union Square, from 04:25 am to 11:00 pm, and Etisalat Metro Station from 5am to 11pm. As for external stations, Ajman Station only will be in service from 5:15 am to 11pm.

Abra and water bus

Marine transit services during Eid Al-Adha holiday will operate as follows: The Water Bus will operate at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12:00 (midday) till midnight.

Traditional Abra will operate at Dubai Creek Stations, (Dubai Old Souq - Baniyas) from 10am to am (the following day), Deira Old Souq-

Sabkha-Al Fahidi from 10:00 am to 00:30 am (past midnight), Al Seef-Baniyas from 10:00 am to 1:00 am (the following day), and Al Jaddaf-Dubai Festival City from 8am to 00:00 (midnight)