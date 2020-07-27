1 of 8
Jordanian drift prodigy Ahmad Daham has been into modifying cars right from when he was a teenager. The Guinness World Record holder for the longest twin drift, Daham has been an ambassador for the Lexus brand in the Middle East.
No wonder then, his latest FIA Drift-spec machine is a Lexus RC F-based car weighing just 1,250kg covered in a bespoke Carbon Kevlar body shell, built with the support of the UAE’s Al-Futtaim Lexus.
Daham’s RC F Carbon Kevlar, which he will use in drift championship campaigns around the world, is said to have received the kind of attention to detail in the chassis, powertrain, and presentation that is akin to Lexus levels of takumi car-building.
“I am honoured to be partnering with a brand like Lexus. I am really thankful for the support the team have provided me as I built the new RC F Carbon Kevlar for the upcoming season. This car is so much fun to drive and I cannot wait to push it to its limit. We have learned a lot in 2019 as we kept a ‘Kaizen’ philosophy in our research and development,” said Ahmad.
Power comes from a heavily tuned 3.0-litre 2JZ straight-six single turbo motor, replacing the standard car’s naturally aspirated V8. The engine makes 1,200 horsepower, which is four times the standard output and is mated to a four-speed Samsonas sequential gearbox and twin-plate Competition Clutch.
The locally fabricated super-light Carbon-Kevlar body panels helped Daham shave more than 500kg off the standard Lexus RC F.
The complete aero body kit, roof, and doors are made of Carbon Kevlar.
Inside, Daham has installed Carbon Kevlar Sparco seats, Schroth six-point seat belts, Sparco steering wheel, part-flocked carbon fibre dash, and Tilton adjustable pedal assembly.
