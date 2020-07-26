1 of 5
Silverstone Auctions is organising a live online auction featuring five classic Aston Martins from a private collection. The first car in the collection is a 1969 DBS, a model made famous in the James Bond films. This DBS has Dubonnet Red exterior with a tan interior. Sparingly used, it has apparently been regularly maintained and is estimated at £70,000 to £80,000.
This 1991 Virage in Suffolk Red has clocked just 1,010 miles from new. The vendor describes the car as “in stunning original condition” and is supplied with the original documents. This well preserved car is estimated at £60,000 to £70,000.
The next car on the list is the 2002 Vanquish painted in Aston Martin Racing Green with a Fern Green upper trim in the cabin with Parchment lower trim and Fern Green carpeting with Parchment Alcantara headlining. The car comes with an extensive history file and complete glovebox mounted accessory pack. Estimated at £60,000 to £70,000 it comes with 18,766 miles on the odo.
The fourth car in the Generation GT collection is the 1997 V8 Coupe estimated at £60,000 to £70,000 which has been regularly maintained by Aston Works and Aston engineering and more recently by marque specialist Christian Lewis. It’s presented in Pentland Green with a green-piped Parchment interior.
The final car of the five is the 2003 DB7 with an estimated £20,000 to £23,000. With 40,650 miles on the clock, this car has been fully maintained by main dealers and marque specialists and comes with a history file including the factory build sheet. Painted in Stronsay Silver with a Pacific Blue leather interior. The auctions starts at 11am on both the 31st July and 1st August with a break for 15 minutes around 2.45pm on each day.
