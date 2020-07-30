Opening hours for all SEHA facilities during break

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced the operating hours of its facilities during the Eid Al Adha holiday from 9th to 12th Dhu Al Hijjah 1440, corresponding to July 30 until August 2.

The National Screening Centres for COVID-19 will operate with regular working hours on Thursday and from 10am until 6pm from Friday until Sunday.

The centres will resume regular hours as of Monday.

In addition, the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and Al Ain Convention Centre will operate with regular working hours from 8am until 8pm throughout the holiday.

Meanwhile, the National Screening Project Centre in Mussafah and Al Dhafra region will be closed during the holiday and will reopen with regular hours on Monday.

SEHA said that emergency departments in all its hospitals would continue to provide 24-hour care. Clinics will close for the duration of public holiday and resume services on Monday.

SEHA hospitals will accept visitors during regular hours from 10am to 12pm, and from 5pm until 7pm.

Corniche Hospital will continue to provide services to children with jaundice from 10am to 2pm on Saturday.

The COVID-19 clinic near TAWAM Hospital will operate on Saturday from 8am until 4pm.

The COVID-19 clinic in the Al Dhafra region will operate from 8am until 4pm, and will close on Friday.

The services of SEHA Dialysis Centres will be available from 7am to 11pm daily, except on Friday.

The healthcare centres managed by Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) in Abu Dhabi, Zafaranah, Madinat Khalifa, Al Bahia, Al Maqtaa and Baniyas Clinics will operate on Thursday, Sunday and Monday, from 12pm until 8pm and will close on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bateen, Al Mushrif Al Dhafra Dental Clinic, Al Falah, Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Samha, and Mafraq Dental will be closed during Arafa and Eid Al Adha and will reopen on Monday.

In Al Ain, Al Hili, Al Muwaiji, Al Yahar, and Neima will open on Thursday, Sunday and Monday from 12pm until 8pm and will close on Friday, while Remah, Oud Al Touba, Al Jahili, Al Towayya, Al Khazna,Al Shwaib, Al Faqa, and Al Ain Dental Clinic will close during the holiday.

Sweihan, Al Qua, Mezyad, Al Hayer, and Al Khatm Clinics will be open 24 hours.

In addition, Zafaranah, Madinat Khalifa, Al Muwaiji, and Al Yahar will continue provide dental services during the holiday.