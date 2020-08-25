Specialised and accessible health care now extended to all residents and visitors

Dubai Hospital aims to meet the growing demand for emergency services and provide specialised and accessible high-quality health care to all. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: After the completion of the first phase of expansion and renovation of Dubai Hospital’s Emergency Department, it has been receiving more than 8,000 patients per month, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has reported.

The expansion aims to meet the growing demand for emergency services and is in line with DHA’s vision to provide specialised and accessible high-quality health care to residents and visitors alike.

The department received more than 8,000 emergency cases per month. After the expansion, it has 50 fully operational beds equipped with latest technologies.

Additional recovery rooms have been equipped with latest technology for ambulance and critical conditions. The department now has a fully-integrated maternity and paediatric unit.

Additionally, the expansion also provided additional emergency rooms.

Quick response emergency room

Renovation work in the Emergency Department focused on restructuring patient rooms, screening rooms, recovery rooms and cardiac control rooms. To further reduce the response time, special entrances have been designed — a dedicated entrance for ambulances and another one for patients who are accompanied by relatives or who visit the Emergency Department on their own.

During his recent inspection of the ongoing work of the achievements under the first phase of modernisation and development at Dubai Hospital, Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA, highlighted that the Emergency Department was one of the most important indicators of measuring the operational efficiency of a hospital because of its specificity and importance, and the crucial moment it represents in the lives of patients.

He added that DHA was working continuously on the development of emergency departments across all its hospitals, to quicken a patient’s journey to wellness, make it smoother while maintaining internationally-recognised quality and safety standards, keeping the patient’s privacy in mind all the while.