1 of 6
ENOUGH FOOD AND WATER FOR ALL: Sunday’s announcement that food and water security are among the top priorities for the UAE is not just reassuring amid COVID-19 times, it also goes to reiterate the government’s vision when it comes to meeting challenges. Even when the pandemic was at its peak and flights remained suspended, there was no dearth of supplies. UAE was perhaps one of the few countries in the world where there was no scramble for foodstuffs at supermarkets. Clearly, the two-pronged approach to strengthen the international food supply chain and support innovation among local farmers is paying off.[COMMENT BY: Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor]
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
2 of 6
TRUCE OR NO TRUCE, LIBYA CONTINUES TO SUFFER: Two days after Prime Minister Fayez Al Sarraj of the Tripoli-based administration announced a ceasefire in Libya’s long-running conflict, hundreds protested against the awful living conditions in a country literally swimming in oil. In typical fashion, they were dispersed by militiamen shooting live rounds in the air. To add to the woes, forces loyal to eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar branded the truce announcements by rival West and East administrations as “media marketing”. The fact is, Libya faces problems at every imaginable front. If at all the truce holds, it will only be the beginning of attempts to fix problems.[COMMENT BY: Omar Shariff, International Editor]
Image Credit: AP
3 of 6
NO ROLE FOR HATE AND VIOLENCE IN MODERN SOCIETY: The sentencing hearing for Brenton Tarrant, the man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019, opened on Monday. He could become the first person in New Zealand to be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. But the question that hovers over everyone is: Do violence and hate have a role in modern society, and does it solve anything? The senseless killing of innocent people is difficult to fathom and must be punished in the severest way possible. [COMMENT BY: Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor]
Image Credit: AP
4 of 6
TRUE GRIT INSPIRES BAYERN OVER PSG: Bayern Munich proved that being a better team unit can outweigh having superstar players in your ranks as they overcame Paris St-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon. The likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were outclassed by the grit of Alphonso Davies, Niklas Sule and goalscorer Kingsley Coman. This was no show of class by the Germans, like in their 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona, but rather a demonstration of determination and cool heads. Sadly, the world’s most expensive player, Neymar, was found wanting as he reverted to play-acting rather than staying on his feet and using his talents.[COMMENT BY: Matthew Smith, Sports Editor]
Image Credit: AP
5 of 6
ENBD REIT SECURES A HEDGE ON OUTSTANDING DEBT THROUGH Dh400m FACILITY: The real estate fund ENBD REIT secured a deal with Mashreq Bank, which would help it deal better with its outstanding debts and on better payment terms. Another entity, Union Properties, also managed to recast its debt payment obligations, all of which shows that lenders are willing to make those adjustments in their expectations. But can small and midsized business owners says the same? Many are still trying to secure more favourable terms, and even the slightest change will mean much in the greater scheme of things. In simple enough terms, the chance to survive.[COMMENT BY: Manoj Nair, Business Editor]
Image Credit: COURTESY ENBD REIT
6 of 6
LIVE MUSIC TAKES A HIT: It’s unfortunate that we might not be able to feel the thrill of regular outdoor events anytime soon due to the pandemic. But for those who work in the live music industry, COVID-19 has been a devastating blow. Indian singer Armaan Malik says concerts used to fuel his business. “The live business has taken a massive hit. Artists, organisers, promoters, musicians, technicians — so many of them don’t know when they will be able to do an event or earn anything,” Malik said. However, safety comes first for the popular artist. “I wouldn’t do a show until we know COVID-19 is on its way out,” he added.[COMMENT BY: Jennifer Barretto, Assistant Editor - Features]
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News