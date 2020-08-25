Dubai: A man was sentenced to three months in jail for sexually abusing a woman at a Dubai concert.
A Dubai court heard on Tuesday that the 53-year-old victim from New Zealand was attending a concert in Al Barsha in February this year, when she felt a stranger standing very close behind her.
“I felt him behind me. I tried to move away, but he kept following me,” the victim said on record.
The 41-year-old defendant from Sri Lanka was accused of committing a lewd act and escaping.
The victim reported the incident to Dubai Police who arrested the defendant.
“Someone recorded him standing behind the victim. He refused to answer why he escaped,” said a policeman on record.
Read more
- LOL doll furore: Sharjah Child Safety Dept has warning for parents on hidden sexualised messaging on toys
- Road accident involving seven cars in Dubai tunnel
- UAE expatriates volunteer to map war, calamity-stricken areas around the world
- Dubai Expo 2020: Participating countries show strong progress and commitment to shared goals
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with sexually abusing the woman.
The Dubai Court of First Instance ordered to deport the defendant after serving his jail term.
The verdict will is subject for appeal within 15 days.