TIME TO CLARIFY VISA RULES AND TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS: #AskDXBOfficial is a timely initiative taken by the Dubai Media Office to provide a platform to the community members to interact with the top government officials. Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) was the first official to answer a series of questions on current immigration and travel procedures and protocols for residents affected by the COVID-19 restrictions. Al Marri clarified a number of doubts related to visa issues for Dubai visa holders. Now, Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship should also give clear guidelines for UAE residents holding visas from other emirates to avoid any confusion.[COMMENT BY: Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor]
Image Credit: Dubai media office/Twitter
KUWAIT AID TO LEBANON TYPICAL OF GULF LARGESSE: Kuwait has said it will rebuild Beirut’s iconic wheat silos destroyed in the devastating blast on August 4. The move, apart from being a typical example of Gulf largesse towards those in need, is also poignant for the fact that the silos were originally built with a Kuwait Fund loan in 1969. Kuwait has also said it will lend help to restore operations at Lebanon’s ports. As in the past, Gulf countries have been quick to provide emergency and developmental aid to Lebanon. It is important that Lebanon realises who its real friends are - and have always been.[COMMENT BY: Omar Shariff, International Editor]
Image Credit: AP
A FUTURE LOST IN DEBT: A global debt crisis is looming with half lower-income countries at a high risk of distress. Global debt soared to $258 trillion in the first quarter, or a record 331% of the world’s GDP, according to the Institute of International Finance. For emerging markets, debt ratios rose by a record to 230% of GDP. The monetary and fiscal stimulus that propped up asset prices are destined to give way for a fiscal mess culminating in an avalanche of debt defaults, resource crunch, payment crises and even currency crises, pushing millions into poverty. It looks like a lost decade is in the making.[COMMENT BY: Babudas Augustine]
Image Credit: Reuters
THEN THERE WERE EIGHT: The arrival of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on Sunday means we have all Indian Premier League teams present and correct in the UAE for the competition, which begins next month. The cream of India are being joined by their international counterparts, with Bangalore welcoming their South African contingent — AB De Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris. Rajasthan also claim that England and Australia players will not miss the first week. That would be a real boost, as they have Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in their ranks.[COMMENT BY: Matthew Smith, Sport Editor]
Image Credit: ANI
WHY VANDALISE A STATUE? A life-size statue of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has been vandalised outside the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. Museum officials told The Seattle Times that the statue was covered with white paint or a similar substance on Thursday. The damage is being assessed and the statue will be restored, museum officials said. “We are deeply pained by this act targeting the memory of a beloved artist in Seattle and around the world,” museum officials said in a statement. Cornell killed himself in 2017 following a performance in Detroit. He was 52.[COMMENT BY: Jennifer Barretto, Assistant Editor - Features]
Image Credit: AP