Dubai: An accident involving seven cars caused a massive traffic hold up in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon, Dubai Police said.
The accident occurred at the Dubai Police Headquarters tunnel in Al Qusais, towards Dubai. According to Dubai Police, no casualties were reported in the pile-up accident.
Traffic was clear after the affected cars were removed from the tunnel.
The accident caused delays for drivers using Al Ittihad Road from Sharjah to Dubai earlier.
Dubai Police have urged drivers to be cautious while driving, and not to be distracted to avoid accidents