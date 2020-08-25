Sheikh Mohammed attends the meeting with Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed and Al Gergawi to review preparations for the new school year. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Parents of school students have the choice to choose between their children’s attendance and distance learning in the first semester.

This was announced as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was briefed on the latest preparations for the new school year 2020-21, during a meeting on Tuesday.

“The safety of our students and teachers is our priority. We look forward to a safe and successful start of the new school year,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Student attendance will be increased gradually. It will first be limited to 25 per cent, then 50 per cent, 75 per cent before increasing it to 100 per cent under continuous follow-up and supervision in cooperation with all partners.

Combined approach

Higher education will be a combination of distance learning and on-campus education. Personal attendance is limited to a few number of cadres and students whose physical presence is required for practical and research laboratories, clinical training and examinations.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed reviewed plans, mechanisms and latest preparations for the new academic year, which will kick off with the implementation of a slew of health protocols and precautionary measures by various educational institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

“We are confident in the ability of our educational institutions, leadership and our qualified team in the education field to manage the dossier of education optimally,” he said.

Members in attendance

The meeting was held in the presence of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

The meeting was attended by Hussein Ebrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Higher Education.

Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed the plans and health measures and protocols adopted to ensure a healthy learning environment for both teachers and students and ensure the sufficient functioning of the learning process.

Health protocols approved include conducting PCR test for COVID-19, keeping social distancing, measuring temperature, sterilisation and disinfection, nutrition and securing transport services.

Training

They also include training and awareness, adopting a restrict control and inspection plan and activating the ministry’s operations room for 24 hours. The plan aims to ensure the best optimal for return the safety of students and administrative and educational staff across educational institutions