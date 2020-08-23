1 of 10
Step outside your home in UAE and you’ll notice life seems to be getting back to normal. People have begun to head back to shops and restaurants…with a little difference. Social distancing rules remain.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
2 of 10
To host their clientele, eateries now follow requirements such as spaced out tables with two metres between them, hand sanitizers at every table and temperature checks at the entrance. This isn’t dampening the spirit of residents though. Case in point, pictured: people at Tim Hortons Cafe in at Sahara Center in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
3 of 10
People have missed dining at premium restaurants, getting dressed up and eating their favorite cuisines. Things have gradually improved and people finally feel it’s safe to venture out. In this photo, diners enjoy their time at a restaurant in Dubai.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
4 of 10
Food courts in malls have done pretty much everything they can to protect customers since COVID-19-induced restrictions eased. Pictured: Residents enjoy their meal at the BurJuman Centre’s food court.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
5 of 10
People at Paul Cafe in at Sahara Center in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
6 of 10
In restaurants, servers and other staff don masks while going about their business. UAE has always been a food destination and eating out is on everyone's menu.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
7 of 10
It’s lunch time at the Casa De Tapas restaurant at the Park Hyatt, Dubai. The UAE’s dining scene is getting back on its feet, and while some shops have been lost along the way, the majority of the country’s restaurants are back in business.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
8 of 10
With buffets on hold, there’s been a reduction in food wastage. Above: People at Saravana Bhavan Restaurant in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
9 of 10
Between customers, tables are cleaned and disinfected – in line with the stringent standards in place to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
10 of 10
Diners enjoy their meal at Tim Hortons in BurJuman Centre.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News