1 of 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad are getting used to life in isolation as they join the other IPL teams across the UAE during a six-day quarantine before they can begin team training. In the meantime, as players keep busy and keep fit, hotel rooms are being used for a number of purposes other than just sleeping.
Image Credit: Twitter
2 of 11
Chennai Super Kings deputy Suresh Raina did not let the lockdown get in the way of his workout regime, as he and his teammates turned their hotel rooms into a private gym.
Image Credit: Twitter
3 of 11
Ravindra Jadeja had some musical accompaniment as he listened to Malayalam songs during a weights session on his hotel room floor.
Image Credit: Twitter
4 of 11
CSK's Doug Watson took time out from his hectic stay-at-home schedule to send a message to the fans back home in Chennai and around the world.
Image Credit: Twitter
5 of 11
Despite all staying in the same hotel, India skipper Virat Kohli and his fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore team members held their meetings over video conference call, in keeping with coronavirus prevention protocols.
Image Credit: Twitter
6 of 11
MumbI Indians' all-rounder Jayant Yadav knows there are worse places to be cooped up for six days as he enjoys the sea view from his balcony.
Image Credit: Twitter
7 of 11
Mumbai's Krunal Pandya managed to smuggle some heavy-duty weights into his room to help with the workouts.
Image Credit: Twitter
8 of 11
South Africa's Anrich Nortje flew in to join his Delhi Capitals teammates.
Image Credit: Twitter
9 of 11
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag had some cuddly toys to keep him company
Image Credit: Twitter
10 of 11
Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami improvises with his hotel room furniture.
Image Credit: Twitter
11 of 11
The Kolkata Knight Riders team room lies empty in Abu Dhabi but it is ready and waiting for the players.
Image Credit: Twitter