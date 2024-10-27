Abu Dhabi: Active Abu Dhabi on Sunday announced the launch of the ‘Walk 1000’ community health initiative to promote health and fitness in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the main event being a 1,000km walk.

The 30-day activation will kick off on November 1 with support from the Department of Community Development, Abu Dhabi Police, and the Ministry of Defence.

Active Abu Dhabi is an initiative by Emirates Foundation and PureHealth.

Route

The challenge is split into several categories. The flagship event is a 1,000km walk – equivalent to around 24 marathons – starting from Al Sila, through the Liwa desert and past Jabel Hafeet, out to Al Ain, before ending in Al Wathba. The group will walk on average 33km a day, passing 30 landmarks of cultural, historical and environmental significance.

Global premier

Ten athletes will be participating in the walk, including Mansour Al Dhaheri, Faisal Alketbi, Khalifa Almazrouei, Ayesha Almemari, Khalfan Alkaabi, Ohoud Al Dhaheri, Jurry Ducay, Becky Gosney, Tarek Ahmed, Daniel Tesfaye. Their journey will be closely followed in a documentary that will air globally in March 2025 to showcase Abu Dhabi to the world.

Community participation

There will also be opportunities for members of the public to participate in the walk, with details available soon on Active Abu Dhabi’s social media channels. Individuals are invited to take on a 30-day walking challenge by clocking 6,000 steps a day.

In preparation for Walk 1000, a full calendar of weekly community-focused activations is being held at locations across Abu Dhabi to allow people to take part at their own level and improve their fitness. These include special ladies’ only sessions as well as activities to encourage people of determination to get active.

Curated sites

During the 30-day activation, the route’s stages will take in sites that have been curated for their historical and cultural significance, representing the heritage and history of the Abu Dhabi region. Environmental sites include the Baynounah Houbara Bird Sanctuary and technological sites include the Al Sadeem Observatory.

Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said: “Our purpose is to inspire the Abu Dhabi community to elevate their holistic health and be part of a happier, healthier, and more cohesive society. The Walk 1000 by Active Abu Dhabi will help us effect positive behavioural change across communities, while helping us value and preserve our rich cultural heritage, highlight our innovative centres of technological excellence, and raise awareness on the need to further protect the environment.”

Mansour Al Dhaheri, Founder of Active Abu Dhabi, said: “I am very proud to be helping to create another opportunity for residents across Abu Dhabi to get outside and get active. Whatever your age or level of ability, the walk and range of community-focused events are ideal opportunities to make changes in your lifestyle and start your health and fitness journey.”