The series recently commenced at Al Mushrif Palace and will continue at different locations each Thursday and Saturday until June 1. As summer hits its peak, activities will move indoors to several Abu Dhabi locations from June to August before going back to outdoor venues from September.

How to join

Anyone can gain free access to walking and running venues by registering online. All participants are encouraged to download Pura, PureHealth’s app. Active Abu Dhabi encourages participants to lean on Pura as their AI-enabled partner throughout their wellness journey, helping them track progress and potential.

Mansour Al Dhaheri, Founder, Active Abu Dhabi, said: “The journey to wellness begins with movement, and I encourage residents across Abu Dhabi to make the most of our year-long series of events. Whether you are a keen runner, or you are looking to take the first steps of your movement journey, or simply looking to get outdoors and walk with friends, there is something for everyone.”