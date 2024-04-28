Abu Dhabi: Active Abu Dhabi, a collaborative initiative between Emirates Foundation and PureHealth, has announced the launch of a weekly emirate-wide series of ‘Community Walks’.
Building on the success of the inaugural First Steps challenge, which engaged more than 1,000 residents in person and many more digitally via the Pura app, this gathering encourages people of all fitness levels to come together to boost wellbeing and connect with others within the community.
The series recently commenced at Al Mushrif Palace and will continue at different locations each Thursday and Saturday until June 1. As summer hits its peak, activities will move indoors to several Abu Dhabi locations from June to August before going back to outdoor venues from September.
How to join
Anyone can gain free access to walking and running venues by registering online. All participants are encouraged to download Pura, PureHealth’s app. Active Abu Dhabi encourages participants to lean on Pura as their AI-enabled partner throughout their wellness journey, helping them track progress and potential.
Mansour Al Dhaheri, Founder, Active Abu Dhabi, said: “The journey to wellness begins with movement, and I encourage residents across Abu Dhabi to make the most of our year-long series of events. Whether you are a keen runner, or you are looking to take the first steps of your movement journey, or simply looking to get outdoors and walk with friends, there is something for everyone.”
Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said the collaboration will “not only will it inspire people to focus more strongly on their overall wellbeing, but the initiative will foster a sense of social cohesion as well. The Active Abu Dhabi Community Walks are quite literally a step in the right direction to ensure a happier and healthier society, and I encourage the whole community to participate if they can”.