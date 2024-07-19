Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday received Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (R), meets with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence (L), at Al Shati Palace. Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court

During their meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed engaged in cordial conversation. The President congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on his recent appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, wishing him success in serving his people and country and in fostering its progress.

The meeting, which was also attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, covered several issues concerning national affairs and the well-being of UAE citizens.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.