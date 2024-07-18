Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has unveiled a plan aimed at bridging critical health care gaps worldwide as part of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, announced in March of this year by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

With a substantial financial investment of approximately Dh550 million over the next decade, the UAE Global Hospitals Program will oversee the construction of up to 10 hospitals, each tailored to meet the specific health care needs of underserved communities, enhancing the health of those least likely to access medical care.

The UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases, currently under construction in Surakarta, Central Java, will be the first facility to be inaugurated. Expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2024, the launch of this hospital will mark a significant milestone in the UAE Global Hospitals Program overseen by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, providing vital services to thousands of heart disease patients.

Global health equity

The program reflects the UAE’s long-standing commitment to global health equity and international cooperation. It represents a significant investment in supporting global health under the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, which will support institutions and projects working to deliver aid, address inequality, and advance sustainable development solutions.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said: “Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, we are honoured to reinforce our dedication to the UAE’s enduring mission of improving global health. Over the coming decade, this initiative will drive meaningful change, embodying our commitment to assisting the underserved and enhancing the well-being and dignity of communities worldwide.”

Crucial healthcare access

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Chair of the International Health Advisory Committee at the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said: “The hospitals established through this initiative will bolster health care systems, equipping them to bridge crucial health access gaps effectively. The UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases will not only deliver specialised medical services but also stand as a model for future projects within this program.”

Most generous donor