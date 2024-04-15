Abu Dhabi: The Cabinet has announced that federal government employees will work remotely tomorrow (Tuesday), April 16, due to the prevailing weather conditions in the country.
The decision excludes individuals in roles that necessitate physical presence at their workplaces.