STOCK Abu Dhabi skyline/ property
Abu Dhabi skyline picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Afra Mubarak Alnofeli/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Cabinet has announced that federal government employees will work remotely tomorrow (Tuesday), April 16, due to the prevailing weather conditions in the country.

The decision excludes individuals in roles that necessitate physical presence at their workplaces.