The Met Office recorded rain of different intensities in Khor Fakkan, Al Arrayen, Muweilah, areas around Meliha, Sharjah International Airport. Some internal parts of Dubai like Al Lisaili and Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road also received light to moderate rainfall.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has shared safety alerts asking motorists to be careful while driving in areas with low visibility during rain.

Another safety alert was issued asking residents to stay away from areas prone to flash floods and landslides during rainy weather.

Spring showers continue this week

A NCM weather forecast for the coming week predicts cloudy skies with a chance of rain this week in the eastern areas like Fujairah and Al Ain, and moderate to heavy rainfall across the country between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the forecast: "From Sunday to Wednesday, rainy clouds will form during daytime, over Eastern areas, with a probability of hail, extending over some internal and Western areas."

The weather situation will peak on Wednesday, starting from the West (Abu Dhabi), with rainy clouds moving over the entire country by Thursday, the NCM said in weather forecast.

"The country is affected by an extension of a surface low pressure from the Red Sea accompanied with humid Southeasterly winds, with an extension of a low pressure from the Northwest and a flow in the upper air levels with formation of clouds associated with moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas with lightning and thunder at times and a probability of hail. Rain will start from the West by Wednesday night and extend over most areas of the country on Thursday, while mainly being centered over western, coastal, and some Eastern areas.

On Friday and Saturday, the cloud cover will decrease gradually with a continuity in a chance of light to moderate rainfall over some Southern and Eastern areas (areas in and around Al Ain).

Motorists must drive carefully as strong winds at time may suddenly cause dusty weather conditions and sandstorms, reducing visibility.