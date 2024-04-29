Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has held a series of meetings of the Joint Weather and Tropical Assessment Team, attended by representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the National Centre of Meteorology and relevant government agencies, to address the upcoming weather conditions.

The authority reaffirmed the nation’s preparedness to deal with the forthcoming weather conditions. During these meetings, the authority also affirmed the preparedness of all relevant agencies to address the upcoming weather volatility through the implementation of proactive measures.

NCEMA emphasised that the proactive measures will be activated after a comprehensive assessment of the weather conditions and their potential impact on affected areas, particularly as the nation is currently in the recovery phase from previous events.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior urged the public to exercise caution and adhere to the safety guidelines and follow the instructions issued by the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all individuals during the weather conditions. Their call emphasized the importance of vigilance and compliance to safeguard the well-being of everyone.