Dubai: Heavy rain and hail hit some areas of Al Ain on Sunday afternoon, meanwhile other parts of the country saw cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Dusty conditions with low visibility were also reported in some parts of Dubai by 4pm.

Get ready for more spring showers. An National Center of Meteorology (NCM) weather forecast for the coming week predicts cloudy skies with a chance of rain this week in the eastern areas like Fujairah and Al Ain, and moderate to heavy rainfall across the country between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the forecast: "From Sunday to Wednesday, rainy clouds will form during daytime, over Eastern areas, with a probability of hail, extending over some internal and Western areas."

On Sunday afternoon, heavy rain with hail was reported in Al Shuwaib village in Al Ain.

Meanwhile, some parts of Dubai including Al Qudra, Emirates Road towards Jebel Ali, and Saih Al Salam also saw heavy to moderate rainfall.

Light rain was also reported in Ajman's Masfout region.

The weather situation will peak on Wednesday, starting from the West (Abu Dhabi), with rainy clouds moving over the entire country by Thursday, the NCM said in weather forecast.

"The country is affected by an extension of a surface low pressure from the Red Sea accompanied with humid Southeasterly winds, with an extension of a low pressure from the Northwest and a flow in the upper air levels with formation of clouds associated with moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas with lightning and thunder at times and a probability of hail. Rain will start from the West by Wednesday night and extend over most areas of the country on Thursday, while mainly being centered over western, coastal, and some Eastern areas.

On Friday and Saturday, the cloud cover will decrease gradually with a continuity in a chance of light to moderate rainfall over some Southern and Eastern areas (areas in and around Al Ain).

Motorists must drive carefully as strong winds at time may suddenly cause dusty weather conditions and sandstorms, reducing visibility.