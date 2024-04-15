Sharjah: The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah has decided to activate the distance learning system in all private schools and higher education institutions in the emirate on Tuesday and Wednesday (April 16 and 17).
It has also called off all sporting activities and competitions organised by the Sharjah Sports Council in the emirate due to the prevailing weather conditions in the country.
The decision is aimed at maintaining the safety of students and teaching staff in the emirate and raising the state of alert and readiness to deal with any adverse weather conditions. The authorities are constantly monitoring the weather situation and have taken all measures to ensure the provision of essential services in the emirate.
The authorities underscored the importance of exercising caution while driving during rains and unstable weather conditions, and staying away from valleys and mountainous areas that are prone to flooding. The authorities cautioned the public against going to the sea and visiting mountains and valleys in the next few days.