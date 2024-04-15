Ras Al Khaimah: The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team in Ras Al Khaimah has decided to shift schools to distance learning for two days - Tuesday and Wednesday - in anticipation of the weather situation.

Also, the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department on Monday announced the temporary closure of all parks and beaches in the city until further notice.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and head of the local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team in the emirate, confirmed that all precautionary measures have been taken by the concerned authorities in the emirate to deal with the weather condition expected in the country in general and Ras Al Khaimah in particular.

During his chairmanship of the meeting of the Team, held in the presence of representatives of government departments and institutions in the emirate, Maj Gen bin Alwan directed all teams concerned to raise the rate of readiness by 100 per cent, as is the case with the Ras Al Khaimah Police, until the end of the expected weather condition in order to preserve the safety and property of citizens and residents.

“We appreciate the efforts made by the [Team] in Ras Al Khaimah in serving the public and the coordination between the competent authorities with regard to managing potential risks and determining the levels of escalation and issuing warning to deal with them,” he said.

The meeting included a review of the tasks and responsibilities assigned to each of the entities included within the local emergency, crisis and disaster team, and the strengthening of means of coordination among them to ensure that they perform the role required of them “according to the highest standards”.