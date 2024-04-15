Safety guidelines issued by the municipality

• Secure electrical connections indoors.

• Clean internal rain gutters in the house or building.

• Use designated rainwater drains to drain rainwater collections.

• Avoid opening and using sewage drains to drain rain water.

• Fasten outdoor furniture securely and clear flying materials inside the house or building.

• Remove tools and equipment from balconies.

• Stay away from trees, unstable boards and construction sites.