Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Monday issued safety guidelines to be followed during rainy weather.
The civic body took to the social media to share tips and guidelines for residents to take preventive measures to minimise the impact of unstable weather conditions.
The municipality added that residents can report any emergency via its call centre (800900) or WhatsApp (+971800900).
Safety guidelines issued by the municipality
• Secure electrical connections indoors.
• Clean internal rain gutters in the house or building.
• Use designated rainwater drains to drain rainwater collections.
• Avoid opening and using sewage drains to drain rain water.
• Fasten outdoor furniture securely and clear flying materials inside the house or building.
• Remove tools and equipment from balconies.
• Stay away from trees, unstable boards and construction sites.
