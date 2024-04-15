After moderate rains hit parts of the UAE on Sunday, more rain and dust storms are expected in the country today. Heavy rain with thunder and lightning was recorded on Monday afternoon in Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman, while moderate rainfall was recorded in Abu Dhabi, internal parts of Sharjah, and Hatta.

Overcast skies covered most of Dubai and strong winds were reported in some areas.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued an amber alert for dust across Abu Dhabi. The alert comes ahead of unstable weather that is expected to begin today in Abu Dhabi, gradually affecting Dubai, Sharjah and other northern and eastern emirates over the coming days, till Wednesday morning.

Scattered rainfall was recorded in various parts of Abu Dhabi on Monday afternoon, including Gasyoura and Al Ghuwaufat in the Al Dhafra region.

The Abu Dhabi Police also issued a safety warning urging drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust.

The NCM also issued a weather alert indicating that rainy clouds were developing over the eastern coast, which means in and around Fujairah.

According to an NCM meteorologist: "From Monday afternoon, rainy clouds will form over coastal and internal areas, associated with rainfall, lightning and thunder at times.

"On Monday evening, unstable weather conditions will begin over the western areas of the UAE and gradually cover most parts of Abu Dhabi. Between Monday and Tuesday, the rainy clouds will towards the Northern and Eastern areas, which includes Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

"The amount of convective clouds will increase, bringing rainfall of different intensities, accompanied by lightning and thunder, and a probability of hail over some areas."

According to a new weather forecast by NCM, from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning, "another wave is expected to begin from the Western areas and includes scattered areas of the country, where the amounts of convective clouds increase, associated with rainfall of different intensities, accompanied by lightning and thunder, and a probability of hail over some areas."

The cloud cover will decrease by Wednesday night.

"Please take all precautions and follow the safety measures during rainfall and to stay away from areas of flooding and water accumulation. The centre is monitoring the situation around the clock and continues to provide you with the latest developments," the NCM warned

The Ministry of Interior also issued a safety alert: "In light of the ongoing weather condition in the country, which is witnessing rain and winds of varying intensity, sometimes accompanied by thunder, lightning and hail, with low horizontal visibility, we urge the public to be cautious, reduce speed on roads, avoid water ponds and fast-moving streams, park your vehicles in secure places away from the hail."