Dubai: Private schools in Dubai will switch to distance learning and government departments in the emirate will work remotely on Tuesday, April 16, as a precaution stemming from the fluctuating weather.
“Due to upcoming weather conditions, we have instructed all Dubai Government entities and private schools to work remotely on Tuesday, April 16,” announced Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on his account on X on Monday.
Private school group GEMS Education said in a statement: “In light of the anticipated adverse weather conditions forecast across much of the UAE tomorrow [Tuesday, 16 April] and in line with advice from the relevant authorities, all GEMS Education schools will switch to remote learning for the day. Schools regulated by the Sharjah Private Education Authority [SPEA] will continue with remote learning on Wednesday, in accordance with that regulator’s guidance.”
The statement added: “As ever, our priority is the safety of our entire school community and moving to remote learning is the most responsible course of action given these exceptional circumstances.”
