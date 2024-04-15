Dubai: Dubai International Airport issued a weather advisory on Monday, advising travellers to arrive at the airport at least four hours before their flight departs.

“Adverse weather conditions are expected starting today. Be sure to check your latest flight status with your airline, factor in extra time to travel to DXB and use the Dubai Metro where possible,” the airport said in an advisory to passengers.

Dubai carrier flydubai has also issued a weather advisory from The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). A flydubai spokesperson said, “The adverse weather conditions that have been forecasted in the UAE over the next few days may impact our flight schedule at Dubai International (DXB). We are working hard to minimise any disruption to our passengers’ travel schedules and coordinating with all airport parties.”

The airline said it would continue monitoring the weather conditions closely and advised passengers to allow extra time to travel to the airport. Passengers are also advised to check the status of their flight on flydubai.com.

Travel advisory- adverse weather in the UAE:

> Passengers are advised to aim to arrive at the airport at least four hours before their flight departs. Check-in closes 60 minutes before the flight departure time.

> Passengers can save time at the airport by using flydubai's new self-service kiosks in Terminal 2. There, passengers can print their baggage tag, complete online check-in, and then go directly to the dedicated bag drop desk.