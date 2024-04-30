Abu Dhabi: The UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Kenya over victims of floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in a dam collapsing that led to a number of deaths, and severe damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of Kenya, and to the families of the victims.

Rescuers were searching on Tuesday for at least 91 people missing in heavy flooding across Kenya, the interior ministry said.

At least 46 people were killed on Monday morning in a mudslide and flash floods in Mai Mahiu town in central Kenya, the ministry said in a situation report, an increase of one on the previous death toll.