During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the President welcomed the delegation, which included several university officials. Sheikh Mohamed stressed the UAE’s keenness to build partnerships with premier educational institutions and universities worldwide to prepare high-quality national talent, especially in the fields of science and technology.

He explained that investing in qualified youth who embrace creativity and innovation is a major priority in the UAE’s developmental vision, based on its belief that youth are the country’s greatest resource and must be nurtured accordingly.

For their part, the delegation expressed their pleasure at meeting the President, commending the importance the UAE attaches to the fields of science and technology as part of its future-focused vision to achieve sustainable development.

In 2015, the Crown Prince Court in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with McGill University, launched the McGill-UAE Fellowships in science and engineering. The programme aims to support Emirati scholars in completing their education in the faculties of science and engineering at McGill University in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The fellowship is granted to outstanding Master’s and PhD students and enables them to benefit from training opportunities in distinguished scientific and engineering companies, in addition to field visits inside and outside of Canada under university supervision.