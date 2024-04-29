Sharjah: Students returned for in-person classes in Sharjah today (Monday, April 29) as private schools reopened almost two weeks after the UAE’s heaviest rainfall on April 16 that had flooded streets and forced classes to move online.

Authorities had first announced distance learning for schools in the emirate due to the unstable weather conditions on April 16 and 17. However, remote learning was extended twice and schools were also given the option to adopt the hybrid (combination of online and in-person classes) mode due to the aftermath of the deluge.

Last week, on Thursday, Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) had announced that schools will return to in-person classes on Monday, April 29.

GEMS Education Group, which runs six schools in Sharjah, told Gulf News that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure a smooth return to in-person learning.

Students arriving at GEMS Wesgreen International School, Sharjah on Monday Image Credit: Supplied

James McDonald, principal and CEO, GEMS Wesgreen International School, Sharjah, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back our students and staff following the temporary closure caused by the adverse weather conditions.”

James McDonald He added: “Our teachers worked tirelessly to maintain continuity in education through our online platforms, ensuring learning remained uninterrupted despite the challenges posed by the weather. Now that we are back on campus, we are committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for our students to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

“We have implemented rigorous health and safety protocols in accordance with the guidelines provided by local authorities. Our teachers are prepared to provide personalised support to address any learning gaps that may have emerged during the closure period, ensuring every student receives the education and support they need to succeed.”

‘First day’ of school

For several students in Sharjah Indian School, it was also the first day of in-person learning in the new academic year, which starts in April for Indian curriculum schools.

“Our KG 2 students came for in-person lessons for the first time in this academic year after attending online classes for a few days,” said Dr Pramod Mahajan, director and principal of Sharjah Indian School.

Dr Pramod Mahajan The school welcomed the students with colourful hats which had their class names written. “The students were all smiles and happy to come back to the school. We will welcome the KG1 students to the campus only tomorrow. They started their first lessons online due to unforeseen circumstances.”

He said many students and teachers were unable to attend school due to flooded streets.

“Our school was not affected by the rains, but the students could not travel due to waterlogged roads. We did a survey and found that students from 46 out of our 84 routes were not able to come to school and even when floodwaters receded, we decided to wait till the situation became totally safe for all the students to return.”

Assistance to schools

Dr Mahajan thanked the authorities and community members for the support extended to the members of the school community.

He said: “During the tough times, everyone has supported us very well. The Sharjah Government, the Municipality, SPEA, various groups like Indian Association Sharjah, hospital groups and many community volunteers supported everyone. SPEA reached out to all the schools seeking what kind of assistance we required. They sent a Google form asking us if we needed to dewater the campus, maintenance to be done, roads to be taken care of etc. Luckily, there was no such issue in our school.”

School traffic

Meanwhile, motorists also reported traffic being affected with schools reopening.

Saritha Shivakumar, a resident of Abu Shagara who works in Zabeel in Dubai, said she left home earlier anticipating the rush due to school buses plying on the streets again.

“I leave home between 6-6.15am usually to reach the office by 7am. Today, I left at 5.30am as I was concerned about getting stuck in traffic because schools reopened and there is still congestion because the main underpass near KM Trading is waiting to be opened,” she said.