Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of five judges newly appointed to the Dubai Courts today.

During the ceremony that took place at Emirates Towers in Dubai, he wished the newly appointed members of the judiciary success in their new roles and in contributing to further enhancing the efficiency of Dubai’s judicial system. He urged the judges to always uphold the principle of fairness, maintain the highest degree of efficiency in their work, and adhere to the highest professional standards, emphasising their pivotal role in safeguarding society, and the importance of maintaining the rule of law.