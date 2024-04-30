He said the bureau has notarised transactions in English for clients from approximately 80 countries using digital methods and visual communication technologies, showcasing proving itself as a trustworthy hub for notarisation services in the region. Abu Dhabi is the sole Arab capital offering smart legal services and notary services in English remotely, without requiring official translation of documents into Arabic.

The bureau offers services without any limitations on location, as the service can be conducted online from anywhere in the world without the necessity of being physically present. It has notarised numerous documents for use in various countries such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, India, Singapore, Spain, Korea, Monaco and other countries.

The bureau handles various legal documents, including power of attorney, board documents, MOAs and declarations, while guaranteeing simplification of document notarisation procedures for international and foreign companies, overcoming the language barrier that hinders foreigners from easily obtaining the service. This saves cost and time, ensuring confidentiality and transparency in dealing with documents, besides contributing to the standardisation of global business operations and providing services in English.