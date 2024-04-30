Abu Dhabi: Since its launch at the end of 2023, the English Notary Services Bureau at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has completed over 1,500 notary transactions in English.
Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said the bureau is a vital support for the business sector in the Middle East, meeting the legal needs of foreigners, individuals and companies in notarising transactions in line with the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop innovative judicial and legal services that enhance Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness.
He said the bureau has notarised transactions in English for clients from approximately 80 countries using digital methods and visual communication technologies, showcasing proving itself as a trustworthy hub for notarisation services in the region. Abu Dhabi is the sole Arab capital offering smart legal services and notary services in English remotely, without requiring official translation of documents into Arabic.
The bureau offers services without any limitations on location, as the service can be conducted online from anywhere in the world without the necessity of being physically present. It has notarised numerous documents for use in various countries such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, India, Singapore, Spain, Korea, Monaco and other countries.
The bureau handles various legal documents, including power of attorney, board documents, MOAs and declarations, while guaranteeing simplification of document notarisation procedures for international and foreign companies, overcoming the language barrier that hinders foreigners from easily obtaining the service. This saves cost and time, ensuring confidentiality and transparency in dealing with documents, besides contributing to the standardisation of global business operations and providing services in English.
The services can be accessed on the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department website or by writing to englishnotary@adjd.gov.ae.