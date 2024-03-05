Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussions on Tuesday with Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, to review the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and their peoples. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of shared interest.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Sheikh Mishal and his delegation to their second home, the UAE. The President extended his best wishes to the Kuwaiti Emir in leading his country and people to continued progress and prosperity.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of the relationship between the two countries, focusing particularly on the economic, trade, investment, and developmental sectors. They noted that collaboration across these areas has seen significant growth in recent years, in line with the sustainable development goals of both countries and their aspirations for ongoing progress.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mishal explored the importance of fostering collaboration across the Gulf in response to the challenges confronting both the region and the wider world. Their discussions centred on pursuing the shared objectives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations and their peoples, with a particular focus on bolstering regional security and stability. They highlighted that the UAE and Kuwait stand as key supporters of these collective efforts, affirming their dedication to reinforcing this cooperative framework for the benefit of all GCC communities.

Sheikh Mohamed noted that the Emir of Kuwait’s Gulf tour demonstrates his commitment to promoting cooperation among Gulf countries, strengthening regional unity, and supporting the shared aspirations of the Gulf peoples for unity and collaboration, especially in light of the current regional difficulties. He reaffirmed that the UAE is fully supportive of this approach and considers it an essential part of its strategic policy.

The President also expressed his confidence in the leadership and vision of Sheikh Mishal as he continues to guide Kuwait along the path of progress established by the nation’s founders. Sheikh Mohamed remarked that their significant achievements have had an impact not just in Kuwait but across the entire Gulf region, leaving a lasting legacy, especially in education and healthcare. This enduring contribution, he noted, will forever be cherished and remembered by the people of the UAE and the broader Gulf community.

The two sides emphasised that the relationship between their countries and citizens stems from a long-standing brotherhood, anchored in mutual respect and understanding. This connection is further strengthened by their joint commitment to common goals and a united future. They reiterated their keenness to deepen these bonds to support both the UAE and Kuwait in achieving their shared objectives.

The Emir of Kuwait wrote an entry in the Qasr Al Watan VIP guestbook, expressing his appreciation to the UAE’s leadership, government, and people for the warm reception and generous hospitality received by himself and his accompanying delegation. This hospitality, he said, reflected the deep-rooted ties of friendship between the two countries and their people. Sheikh Mishal affirmed Kuwait’s commitment to enhancing and developing bilateral relations in all areas, praying to God to maintain security, stability, and prosperity in the UAE under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed.

The UAE President hosted a luncheon for Sheikh Mishal and the Kuwaiti delegation, which was comprised of several sheikhs and senior officials.