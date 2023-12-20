Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah on taking the constitutional oath as the Emir of Kuwait.
“I congratulate my brother, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, on taking the constitutional oath as the Emir of Kuwait. Our prayers go out for his success in ruling the country, and our prayers to Kuwait and its people for a new march of progress and advancement under his wise leadership. We ask Allah Almighty to help him for all good and to perpetuate love and brotherhood between our two fraternal peoples,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a congratulatory message posted on his official X account.