Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday congratulated the new Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.
In a post on his account on X, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: “I wish my brother Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah success in leading the State of Kuwait towards further progress and prosperity in various fields. Together, we will continue to strengthen our bonds of unity and advance joint Gulf action for the benefit of our people.”