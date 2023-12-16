Dubai: The Kuwaiti government announced Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah as the new Emir of the country, in succession to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah who passed away on Saturday.
Sheikh Meshal was Kuwait’s Crown Prince since October 2020 following the death of Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
Born in 1940, Sheikh Meshal is the half-brother of the late Sheikh Nawaf and the seventh son of the 10th Ruler of Kuwait, the late Sheikh Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, who ruled Kuwait from 1921 to 1950.
He is the younger half-brother of three consecutive emirs of Kuwait, namely Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah (1977–2006), Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah (2006–2020), and Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah (2020–2023).
Sheikh Meshal earned a degree from the UK’s Hendon Police College in 1960 after which he joined the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior. From 1967 to 1980, he served as the head of MOI's intelligence and state security service.
A reformist and decision-maker
In 2004, Sheikh Meshal served as the deputy chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) with the rank of a minister. The deputy chief is one of Kuwait's most powerful interior defence positions, and Sheikh Meshal was the most powerful man in the agency.
During his tenure, Sheikh Meshal led a reform of the agency and a crackdown on corruption. He then stepped down from his position at the KNG in 2020 upon nomination as Crown Prince.
Shortly after his half-brother, the late Sheikh Sabah became Emir in 2006, Sheikh Meshal was considered one of the top three decision-makers in the Al Sabah ruling family.
During his tenure, Sheikh Meshal had reportedly turned down more senior roles to avoid political disputes and maintain his relationships in the family.
He is the founder and the honorary president of the Kuwait Amateur Radio Society. He has also been the honorary president of the Kuwait Aircraft Engineer Pilots Association and of the Diwan of Poets.