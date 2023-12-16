Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, expressed his deepest condolences on the passing of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the people of Kuwait on the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. May Allah rest his soul in peace and bestow his mercy upon him and grant him a place in Paradise,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on his official X account.