Dubai: The Kuwaiti government has announced Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah as the new Emir of the country, in succession to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah who passed away on Saturday.
read more
- Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah passes away
- Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah: A quiet troubleshooter
- Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah named as Kuwait’s new Emir
- UAE President mourns passing of Emir of Kuwait; three-day state mourning declared
- UAE: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid extends condolences to Kuwait on passing of its Emir
- UAE: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed mourns passing of Emir of Kuwait