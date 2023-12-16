Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
Abu Dhabi: Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Presidential Court on Saturday night announced that funeral prayers in absentia (Salat al-Gha’ib) will be performed for Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait, following the noon prayer on Sunday in all mosques across the country.