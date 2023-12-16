Abu Dhabi: Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Presidential Court on Saturday night announced that funeral prayers in absentia (Salat al-Gha’ib) will be performed for Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait, following the noon prayer on Sunday in all mosques across the country.
UAE President directs holding of funeral prayer in absentia for late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf
It will be held in absentia on Sunday after the noon prayer in all mosques in the country